43-year-old woman found dead inside car in Tulare County identified

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a car in Tulare County on Tuesday.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who was found dead inside a car in Tulare County Tuesday has been identified as 43-year-old Gloria Solario.

Solario's body was found around 3:40 pm outside of a home in the area of Road 124 and Avenue 352.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says she had traumatic injuries on her body.

Deputies say it is not a suspicious death.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to her death.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.