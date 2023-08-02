43-year-old woman found dead inside car in Tulare County identified

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who was found dead inside a car in Tulare County Tuesday has been identified as 43-year-old Gloria Solario.
Solario's body was found around 3:40 pm outside of a home in the area of Road 124 and Avenue 352.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says she had traumatic injuries on her body.
Deputies say it is not a suspicious death.
Authorities are still investigating what led up to her death.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.