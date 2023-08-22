Suspect arrested after teen shot and killed in Farmersville, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, CALIF. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a teen dead in Farmersville on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 11 pm in the area of Outer and Inner drives.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Blake Pecego of Tulare was found shot inside his car.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives say they identified one of the suspects as a 15-year-old boy.

He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility on a murder charge.

During a search of the boy's home, investigators say they found more evidence linking him to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective J. Thigpin or Sergeant H. Rodriguez at (559) 802-9563 or (800) 808-0488.

You can also remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 and by emailing tcso@tipnow.net.