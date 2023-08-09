Suspect arrested after man found dead in Fresno County garage, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested after a man was found dead inside a garage in Fresno County last week.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Miguel Luis Gutierrez Jr was arrested in Ceres on Sunday.

Investigators asked for help finding Gutierrez after he was identified as a suspect in the death of 39-year-old Ismael Orlando Herrera Jr.

A homeowner found Herrera dead inside their garage near Blythe and Clayton Avenue around 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 1.

Investigators have not yet provided any details about how Herrera died.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.

You will remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a cash reward.