Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing on New Year's Eve in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that took the life of a man on New Year's Eve in Southeast Fresno.

Police have arrested 30-year-old Jaime Reynaga for the stabbing.

He was already in jail on unrelated charges for a stolen vehicle and is now facing one count of murder.

Reynaga is accused of stabbing 39-year-old Anthony Sanchez at Sierra Vista near Church and Chestnut Avenue.

Sanchez was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say they were able to tie Reynaga to the violent crime through their ongoing investigation.