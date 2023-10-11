Suspect in custody after standoff at Fresno County home, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is now in custody after a standoff at a home in Fresno County on Wednesday afternoon.

The standoff began around 1:30 pm in the area of Willow Avenue and Friant Road.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was firing a gun inside his home, causing a woman to run outside to safety.

When deputies arrived, they reported hearing more gunshots coming from inside the home.

The standoff ended around 2:45 pm when deputies took the suspect into custody.