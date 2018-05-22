U.S. & WORLD

Suspect found dead in Florida apartment following lengthy standoff, shootout with officers

The Sheriff says the suspect has been found dead inside an apartment after he exchanged gunfire with law enforcement officers. (KFSN)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --
The Bay County, Florida Sheriff says a suspect identified as Kevin Robert Holroyd has been found dead inside a Panama City apartment after he exchanged gunfire with law enforcement officers.

Earlier on Tuesday deputies tried to knock down the door to the apartment, but that the suspect had holed up inside and there was heavy gunfire.

That led to a lengthy standoff.

Earlier, the Walton County sheriff's department said on their official Twitter account that the standoff in Panama City was connected with the suspicious death earlier in the day of 30-year-old Clinton Street in Santa Rosa Beach. It did not elaborate. That community is about 40 miles west of Panama City along the north Florida coast.

Officials say law enforcement agents have surrounded the apartment building and exchanged heavy gunfire with the suspect Tuesday, and that at least one person has been injured.
