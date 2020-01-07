Suspect in multi-hour standoff with Lemoore police booked on multiple charges

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect involved in an hours-long shooting spree and standoff in Lemoore was booked this afternoon in the Kings County Jail after spending the last couple of days receiving medical treatment.41-Year-Old Teddy Mata is in custody on attempted murder charges.Police say he came home Friday intoxicated and threatened his family. Lemoore police say Mata barricaded himself inside and began firing multiple rounds at neighbors and officers late Friday evening."The suspect was firing from a position of cover from within the house," said Lemoore Police Chief Michael Kendall. He had barricaded himself in a front family room behind a couch."Detectives say Mata's girlfriend alerted police that the 41-year old was drunk and armed with multiple firearms. When officers arrived they heard gunshots coming from inside the suspects home at Hazelwood and Sara. The gunfire led to a 6 and 1/2 hour long standoff.Terrified neighbors were escorted to safety by police but say they were left helpless while the events unfolded near their homes.Jesse Ortiz's home was in the direct line of fire.At least 15 bullets hit his residence including his son's room, front door living room, and glass door."We could've been anywhere in this house and anyone one of us could've been hit," Ortiz said.Mata is a convicted felon and faces multiple charges including attempted murder.Officers also located illegal guns in his possession that will be added to the charges. Those eight other felony charges range from criminal threats to shooting at an inhabitant dwelling.