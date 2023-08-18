Mendota woman speaks out after daughter's domestic violence attack

A mother is speaking out after her daughter was nearly stabbed in Mendota before police shot and killed the suspect Thursday night.

She's describing the terrifying moments as her daughter was attacked in her own home.

Estella Sanchez Garcia says her daughter dated the suspect, 31-year-old Javiel Lainez Zavala, for a while.

Sanchez Garcia says Zavala always assaulted her daughter, and this time he nearly took her life, also leaving her injured on her hand from grabbing the knife.

Officers received a chilling 911 call Wednesday night saying a man was at a woman's home near Marie and 7th streets and was trying to murder her.

"That's when I heard the screams coming from my daughter yelling at him don't kill me! Don't kill me!" said Sanchez Garcia.

Sanchez Garcia says her daughter was dating the suspect and he'd been coming to their home the last few days and breaking windows.

When he returned Wednesday, she says he was armed with a knife and ran inside the home.

"So, then I ran out over here and started yelling help, help," said Sanchez Garcia.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says when Mendota police got to the home, the suspect was on top of the victim and trying to stab her.

That's when an officer opened fire.

"All of sudden, we just heard a boom. My daughter then came out, and she was covered with blood," said Sanchez Garcia.

The victim's mother says the suspect frequently assaulted her daughter before this latest attack ended in a deadly shooting.

The Marjaree Mason Center says when it comes to domestic violence, there are a number of red flags that may go along with physical abuse.

"Really just have any and all access to you at endpoint controlling behaviors, especially when it comes to isolation, so isolating you from your family or friends. That's one of the first signs of an unhealthy relationship," said Marjaree Mason Center Chief Programs Officer Leticia Campos.

Leticia Campos also adds if you are going through this, it's important to know you are not alone.

"We get the reasons why victims and domestic violence decide to stay. We completely 100 understand it. We understand the cycle of abuse. But I just urge those in the community to support those. If you have a family member or friend that is going through an unhealthy relationship, support them through the process," said Campos.

f you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

