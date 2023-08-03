Suspect wanted for killing man in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway for a suspect accused of killing a man in Fresno County on Tuesday.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Miguel Luis Gutierrez Jr is wanted in the death of 39-year-old Ismael Orlando Herrera Jr.

A homeowner found Herrera dead inside of their garage near Blythe and Clayton Avenue around 10:30 am.

Investigators have not yet provided any details about how Herrera died.

Deputies say Gutierrez is armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information about Gutierrez's whereabouts is urged to call 911.