3 hospitalized after suspected DUI rollover crash in Fresno County

A 20-year-old woman will be arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing and hospitalizing herself and two others in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in the hospital following a rollover crash in Fresno County.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, California Highway Patrol officers were called to interstate-5 and Panoche Road, west of Mendota.

A suspected DUI driver was traveling on Panoche Road when she tried to turn onto I-5.

The 20-year-old hit a small embankment, causing the car to roll over at least once and crash into a tree.

A 19-year-old and a 22-year-old passenger both sustained major injuries and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The driver sustained moderate injuries.

Once released from the hospital, she will be arrested on suspicion of DUI.