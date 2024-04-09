2 arrested for attempted murder in downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested the two suspects they say beat up a man in downtown Fresno last week.

19-year-old Ernest Oliver and 18-year-old Raymond Mendoza were both taken into custody on attempted murder charges.

On Friday, officers were called to the area of Mariposa and E Street, where they found a 47-year-old man unresponsive.

Surveillance video taken from a nearby business allegedly showed the suspects beating the victim with a large metal object before running away.

Oliver and Mendoza were arrested at a nearby apartment complex.

Both suspects were later booked into the Fresno County Jail for attempted murder.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is still receiving treatment for his injuries.

A motive for the attack is still under investigation.