All Sweet Tomatoes, Souplantation restaurants closing permanently because of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Buffet-style restaurant chain Souplantation, which operates as Sweet Tomatoes in Fresno and many other parts of the country, has announced that it is shutting down for good.The Sweet Tomatoes in northeast Fresno on N Fresno St. near Herndon Ave. is one of the company's 97 locations across the U.S. that had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.But on Friday, the company tweeted in a statement that it will be unable to reopen any of its restaurants."We would like to thank our 4,400 team members for their dedication and love they have shown to our local communities," the statement said.The company indicated in its statement that it would not be able to refund customers for their gift cards and that customers could try disputing the purchase with their bank or credit card company or possibly take legal recourse in the future.