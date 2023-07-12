WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Several Fresno Unified pools open to public throughout July

KFSN logo
Wednesday, July 12, 2023 10:40PM

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a place to cool off this weekend, several pools are open throughout the Fresno Unified School District.

You and your family can take a dip at the facilities at Fresno High, Hoover, McLane High, Roosevelt, or Edison.

The pools are open from noon until 5 pm Saturdays and Sundays through July 30th.

Kids must be potty trained and no swim diapers, pool toys, or lifejackets are allowed.

You can find a map of the pools on each campus by clicking here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW