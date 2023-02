Officials say that a semi-truck caught fire with one burn victim. Their condition is not known.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Part of Table Mountain Casino is being evacuated due to a vehicle fire.

CAL FIRE officials say the flames broke out just before noon Monday near Jackpot Lane and Millerton Road, which is behind the casino.

Crews have not said when the group will be allowed back in.