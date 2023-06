Some of Pitbull's most popular songs include "Time of our Lives," "Timber," "Feel This Moment," and "Hotel Room Service."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dale! Pitbull is coming to the Central Valley.

The Grammy award-winning rapper and artist will be performing at Table Mountain Casino on July 28.

Some of Pitbull's most popular songs include "Time of Our Lives," "Timber," "Feel This Moment," and "Hotel Room Service."

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30, at 12 pm. Guests must be 18 years or older to attend.