1 injured after explosion at Table Mountain Casino, CAL FIRE says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been injured following an explosion inside the new Table Mountain Casino building under construction in Fresno County on Monday.

CAL FIRE officials say the explosion happened in the food court.

It is not known if the person's injuries are serious. A medical helicopter is responding to potentially transport them.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
