tamron hall

'Tamron Hall Show' doing daily segments dedicated to hearing from those facing COVID-19 head on

By Karl Schmid
After late-night talk shows one by one returned to television with episodes taped at home, the lights are also starting to turn on for daytime talkers that had gone dark over the coronavirus crisis.

Talk show host Tamron Hall is back on the air for the first time since the widespread outbreak of the coronavirus.

"We halted production the second week in March out of an abundance of caution as you well know," Tamron Hall told On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid.

"We wanted to get back on so that we could bring the stories of the, for example, the people who are still on the front lines," said Hall.

Hall's show is now doing new daily segments dedicated to hearing from those facing COVID-19 head on, those on the front lines of the pandemic as well as those in desperate need of their care, and Tamron is originating from her home.

"Our professional lives and our personal lives have merged in a way that we never expected," said Hall of working from home. "The beauty of who you are on air and who I hope I am on air is that people always felt comfortable - now they're just officially in it."

See all new episodes of the "Tamron Hall Show" weekdays on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelestamron hallentertainmentcoronavirus helpcoronavirusabccoronavirus pandemictalk showcommunitycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TAMRON HALL
Oprah Winfrey to appear on 'Tamron Hall' on Monday, January 13
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Tamron Hall talks new ABC talk show
Tamron Hall debuts new self-titled talk show on ABC-TV
Tamron Hall discusses new talk show premiering on ABC-TV on Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News