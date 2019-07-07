Tanforan Mall Shooting: Teen shooter in custody, second shooter still on the loose

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- There are new developments in the shootout at San Bruno's Tanforan Mall, which sent terrified shoppers running for cover last week.Police say one of the suspected shooters is in custody along with an accomplice and a second shooter is still at large.Last Tuesday, the unthinkable happened inside The Shops at Tanforan - A shootout between two groups of teens, captured on mall security cameras. It sent terrified shoppers running for cover.San Bruno Police say a 16-year-old suspected shooter and a 15-year-old accomplice, both of them boys, were arrested Saturday at a home in San Francisco.Police chief Ed Barberini says 18-year-old Deondre Gantt, the suspected second shooter involved, has not been found. He's considered to be armed and dangerous."We believe this incident started with a dispute between two groups of people and the two shooters were shooting at each other," said Chief Barberini.Police say the dispute was minor, but won't say what it was about.Two teens were wounded in the exchange of gunfire."The victims were associated with the two groups," Barberini added.Some shoppers were uneasy about returning to Tanforan."We were debating about coming to Tanforan, we figured there would be security," said shopper Chris Krehmeyer.Cathy Pacheco is returning to support the mall's businesses."I'm glad they found who did this it makes me feel safer, but I'm heartbroken it's kids," said Pacheco.Chief Barberini had no sympathy for the suspected shooters."I'm discouraged to see this type of activity from anybody with such disregard for public safety," said Barberini.One of the shooting victims has been released from the hospital, the other is in good condition.Police say both teens have not been completely cooperative with their investigation.Authorities say the suspected shooters face charges of attempted murder.