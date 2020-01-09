coffee

CES 2020: IBM's Thank My Farmer app will trace coffee beans back to grower

LAS VEGAS -- If you ever wanted to know where your coffee beans came from in your morning cup of joe, you'll soon have that chance.

IBM unveiled a new app at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week that could possibly change the way you drink coffee.

The app is called, "Thank My Farmer".

IBM teamed up with traceability platform, Farmer connect.

With the app, users will be able to trace the cup of coffee from the store you bought it from, back to the farm the bean originally came from.

Users in the U.S. and Canada will be able to scan QR codes that will be printed on well-known brands such as Folgers.

The app is expected to launch later this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyibmfarm to tableu.s. & worldappcoffee
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COFFEE
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
Kansas officer allegedly handed coffee with insult at McDonald's
Valley residents! Here's where you can get free Starbucks coffee today
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in bullet-riddled car, blood trail leads to second shooting victim
Visalia couple baited thieves, recorded beating them with bat, police say
Officials: 'Highly likely' missile struck plane that crashed in Iran
Porterville man faces life in prison for alleged sexual abuse at daycare
Local business owners, city leaders shocked by CA Food Expo dissolve
US firefighters applauded as they arrive at Australia airport: VIDEO
Domestic violence suspect surrenders to Fresno police after hours-long standoff
Show More
Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon speaks out
California could launch generic prescription drug label
House to vote on restraining Trump's actions against Iran
Woman arrested for assaulting Fresno officer has past run-in with authorities
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back
More TOP STORIES News