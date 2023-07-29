A teen is in custody, accused of attempting to rob a gas station in Pixley.

Teen arrested following attempted robbery at Pixley Gas Station

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teen is in custody, accused of attempting to rob a gas station in Pixley.

Tulare County Deputies were called to Terra Bella Avenue and Park Drive overnight for a report of several people in masks at the gas station.

A deputy arrived on scene before the masked people could rob the store.

They all ran away but one teenager was caught and taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.