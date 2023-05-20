16-year-old arrested after driving and crashing stolen car in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday afternoon after driving and crashing a stolen car in Visalia.
Officers were called to the area of Plaza Drive and Hurley Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a report of a hit and run.
When officers arrived, witnesses had already detained the boy and told police he was trying to run away.
Investigators learned the teen was driving a stolen car and crashed it.
The boy was arrested and booked on felony hit-and-run and auto theft charges.
The other driver involved suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.