Teen arrested after driving without license, police find gun and marijuana in car

When the teen was pulled over, he was found without a license and in possession of an unserialized handgun, several types of marijuana vape pens, narcotics and cash.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Police are seeing a spike in illegal firearms that they're taking off the streets.

The most recent was found when a teen was speeding through the area of Gateway and Cleveland drive.

The teen was booked in the Madera County Juvenile hall for several charges including possession of an illegal weapon and felony narcotics sales.