13-year-old arrested for making shooting threats against Orosi middle school, deputies say

Thursday, February 9, 2023 5:31AM
OROSI, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was arrested after he allegedly emailed shooting threats to a staff member at a middle school in Orosi, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called out to El Monte Middle School around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a threat.

Investigators say a 13-year-old boy threatened to shoot teachers and students in an email he sent to a staff member.

The teen was arrested by deputies at his home and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

