Teen on bike hit by truck during rollover crash in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teen was injured after being hit by a truck as it was rolling over in Reedley on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 2:13 pm in the area of Springville and Sunset avenues.

Reedley police say the driver lost control and flipped his truck after hitting a car that was parked along the roadway.

As the truck was rolling, officers say it hit a teenage boy who was riding a bike on the sidewalk.

The truck flipped a second time and landed on a fence in the front yard of a home.

The teen was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital with a broken arm and leg.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.