Man sentenced for 2018 murder of girlfriend in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man learned his lengthy sentence on Wednesday for killing his girlfriend in 2018 in Fresno County.

Jurors found 35-year-old Terrence Boston of second-degree murder earlier this year

While he ordered Boston to spend more than 50 years in prison, the judge said he takes some comfort in knowing both families are on the journey toward healing.

It was a rare and emotional moment in court on Thursday as the mother of a convicted murderer addressed the judge.

"On the behalf of my son and my family, I'd just like to apologize to the family and ask God to heal the family," said Cora Tucker, Boston's mother.

Back in January, a jury said Boston was responsible for killing Brittney Taylor in May of 2018.

"There is, as Mr. Taylor stated, no good reason why Brittney was killed. In fact, it was senseless," said the judge.

The crime happened near the intersection of Olive and Cornelia Avenues in Fresno County.

Taylor's car had crashed into a tree as investigators said she was trying to speed away after being "struck by multiple bullets."

A day later, Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Boston. He was dating Taylor.

At trial, Boston's public defender never disputed that Taylor died at the hands of her boyfriend.

Instead, Boston's defense was that he acted out of passion in the heat of the moment after Taylor provoked him.

"I recall the circumstances of the killing, of the murder, quite vividly," the judge said.

Brenda Lee, Taylor's mother, spoke about her daughter on Thursday. The emotion is still raw.

"Brittney was my only daughter. So, I'm still trying to heal. And I know that God is going to do everything for the best for my daughter. I just want her not to die in vain," said Lee.

Moments after that powerful victim impact statement, Boston learned his prison sentence.

"For second-degree murder, 15 years times two for a total of 30 years to life," the judge said.

The judge then sentenced Terrence Boston to an additional 25 years to life for using a gun and another five years for a previous conviction.

In all, he faces well over 50 years to life in prison.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.