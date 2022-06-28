Madera parents plead guilty in murder of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The parents of a toddler found murdered in Madera have now pleaded guilty to killing him.It comes nearly two years after police discovered the gruesome circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran.On Monday, his mother Briseida Sran also pleaded guilty in the death of her baby girl years earlier.Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom, but Briseida was described as not showing any emotion as she submitted her plea for five counts, including murder.She's expected to be sentenced to almost 29 years in prison. Her husband Sukhjinder Sran pleaded guilty to one count of murder and is expected to get 11 years behind bars.In July of 2020, 2-year-old Thaddeus was first reported missing by his parents.The community rallied around them, helping in the search. But 8 days later, Madera Police eventually found the boy's burned body in an orchard and announced he was killed by his parents.The Madera County District Attorney's Office eventually filed more charges against Briseida for her four-month-old daughter Devina's death in 2015.District Attorney Sally Moreno says it took a lot of negotiating to reach a plea deal with the couple."It was very important to us that they accept responsibility and not just for the killing of Thaddeus, but for the killing of Devina earlier," said Moreno.Briseida Sran pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, one count of mutilation, and two counts of child abuse in the deaths of her son and daughter.Her husband Sukhjinder Sran pleaded guilty to one count of murder for the death of his son.DA Moreno says he was not involved in the death of the baby in 2015.The couple is expected to be sentenced on July 29th at 10 am.