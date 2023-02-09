The Big Fresno Fair brings home 17 awards

The Big Fresno Fair brings home 17 awards from a recent fair convention.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair has a lot to celebrate.

The annual event took home 17 awards at a recent fair convention.

Last month, the Western Fair Association's hosted its 100th annual convention and trade show in Reno.

CEO's, Directors, and fair related professionals from about 125 fairs throughout the western United States gathered to celebrate their accomplishments.

The Big Fresno Fair earned multiple awards, including first place in Overall fair marketing, the fair logo, and its new cultural program.

It earned a total of six first-place achievement awards, eight 2nd place, and three 3rd place awards.

The Big Fresno Fair competed with some of the top fairs in the country, including the California State Fair, the San Diego Fair, and LA County Fair.