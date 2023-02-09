Man shot and killed in central Fresno was sleeping on couch at time of shooting: PD

When police arrived, they found a man inside a home with a gunshot wound. They believe the shooting happened outside of the home.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in central Fresno Thursday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno Thursday morning has been identified.

On Friday, police identified the victim as 24-year-old Brody Witherell.

Officers received a ShotSpotter notification for 18 rounds fired at Grant and Clark at about 1:30 am.

When police arrived, they found Witherell inside a home with a gunshot wound. They believe he was shot from outside the house while sleeping on the couch.

Witherell was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, just three blocks away, where he died.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

This was the city of Fresno's fourth homicide of the year.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.