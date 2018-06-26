TULARE COUNTY

They tried to steal vending machine items, but Visalia and Exeter K9 Officers stopped their escape

James W Jakobs
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A burglar alarm sounded at 4:20 am Tuesday at Visalia Honda.

A short time later, officers from the Visalia Police Department saw multiple suspects running away from Groppetti Limited, next door.

According to a Visalia Police Department Facebook post, officers chased the suspects back inside the business. With the assistance of an Exeter Police Department K9 unit, four suspects were located. They were arrested and booked for burglary and conspiracy.


The stolen property, which consisted of vending machine items, was located and returned to the business.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarytulare countyVisaliaExeter
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE COUNTY
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Porterville police officer arrested for annoying or molesting a minor resigns
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
One of Tulare County's top 10 most wanted fugitives now behind bars
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
More tulare county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News