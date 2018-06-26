A burglar alarm sounded at 4:20 am Tuesday at Visalia Honda.A short time later, officers from the Visalia Police Department saw multiple suspects running away from Groppetti Limited, next door.According to a Visalia Police Department Facebook post, officers chased the suspects back inside the business. With the assistance of an Exeter Police Department K9 unit, four suspects were located. They were arrested and booked for burglary and conspiracy.The stolen property, which consisted of vending machine items, was located and returned to the business.