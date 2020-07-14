crash

75-year-old man found dead in overturned truck near Three Rivers

A man's body was discovered near Three Rivers on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man's body was discovered near Three Rivers on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials received a call from a resident saying a green Chevy pick-up truck was overturned on his property at around 2:30 p.m.

Officers found the man's body inside the vehicle along South Fork Drive near Highway 198.

The CHP said the man was 75 years old, but have not identified him due to pending notifications of family members.

It's unclear how long the vehicle had been on the property.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
three riverstulare countychpbody foundcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
19-year-old severely injured after crash with semi-truck on Hwy 99 in Tulare Co.
Fresno police car crashes into median trying avoid SUV
1 injured after car crashes into semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says
Concrete mixer topples over on Hwy 99 off-ramp in Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County pastor to lead protest against Gov. Newsom's order
Salon owners forced to close doors again after Newsom order
Hundreds of firefighters battling wildfire in western Fresno County
Newsom orders gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Unified 'discussing' starting school year completely online, Superintendent says
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Show More
Fresno firefighter saves family's beloved dog stranded in burning home
Fresno firefighters stopped responding to medical aid calls after influx of fire calls
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
Business owners trying to figure out options after Gov. Newsom rolls back reopening of California
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
More TOP STORIES News