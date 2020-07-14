75-year-old man found dead in overturned truck near Three Rivers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man's body was discovered near Three Rivers on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.Officials received a call from a resident saying a green Chevy pick-up truck was overturned on his property at around 2:30 p.m.Officers found the man's body inside the vehicle along South Fork Drive near Highway 198.The CHP said the man was 75 years old, but have not identified him due to pending notifications of family members.It's unclear how long the vehicle had been on the property.