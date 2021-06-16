crime

1 shot in southeast Fresno while trying to stop assault

Cambridge Continuation School, which is across the street from where the scene, was placed on lockdown.
EMBED <>More Videos

1 shot in southeast Fresno while trying to stop assault

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was shot in southeast Fresno when he tried to help someone being assaulted.

Fresno police say the incident happened at Kings Canyon and Chestnut at about 9:40 on Wednesday morning.

The gunshot victim said he was in the area and saw three people physically assaulting a man. When he tried to intervene, he was shot while still inside his vehicle.

Police say he ended up 1.5 miles away at Minnewawa and Kings Canyon and transported to hospital.

He is expected to survive his injuries.

Cambridge Continuation School, which is across the street from where the scene, was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

They have released no further details.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocrimeshootingfresno police department
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Action News Morning Update
Visalia Marriott Hotel worker accused of embezzlement
Fresno police searching for hit-and-run driver
1 shot near gas station in central Fresno, police say
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News