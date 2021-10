FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're continuing to track the condition and whereabouts of a child injured in a Tulare County explosion.Fire crews told Action News that the juvenile was airlifted to a burn center for treatment, but lots of questions about what happened to the child still remain.Sometime around 10:15 Friday night, Tulare County fire teams responded to calls of an explosion near Avenue 416 and Road 128 in the Orosi area.When firefighters arrived, they found the child injured and immediately transported them to the hospital.Fire officials have yet to release any details about the fire or what may have caused it.