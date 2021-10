FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle rider was killed after crashing into a van in Tulare County on Thursday night.It happened around 9:15 pm on Avenue 280 at Road 176, between Farmersville and Exeter.The California Highway Patrol says an Econoline van driver waiting on Avenue 280 to make a left turn onto Road 176 when the motorcyclist hit the back of the vehicle.The crash caused the rider from Farmersville to be thrown from the bike, and he died at the scene.CHP officers are working to determine what caused the rider to hit the van. It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.