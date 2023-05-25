Remembering Tina Turner: A look back at the iconic singer's past performance in Fresno

Music icon Tina Turner entertained and inspired audiences for decades, including right here in Fresno.

The star took to the Selland Arena stage back on May 20, 1997.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fans across the world are mourning the loss of legendary performer Tina Turner on Wednesday.

Turner, known as the Queen of Rock and Roll, died at the age of 83.

A representative for Turner says she died peacefully after a long illness.

The iconic singer entertained and inspired audiences for decades, including right here in Fresno.

At age 57, she put on a high-energy performance for a full house of Valley fans.

One of the dedicated concert-goers said she spent the night to get a front-row spot.

Another Turner fan said the concert showed her that women can overcome tough times.