Tom McClintock, Michael Barkley advance to November for CA 5th Congressional District seat: AP

Wednesday, March 6, 2024
CA 5th Congressional District seat: McClintock, Barkley advance: AP
Congressman Tom McClintock (R) is hoping to hold on to his seat in the House of Representatives.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Associated Press projects that Congressman Tom McClintock (R) and Mike Barkley (D) will advance to the general election for California's 5th Congressional District.

McClintock is seeking another two-year term in California's 5th Congressional District.

Barkley and McClintock last faced off in the 2022 general election for the district.

McClintock went on to defeat Barkley with 61% of the vote.

The district includes parts of Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and other counties.

