Tom McClintock, Michael Barkley advance to November for CA 5th Congressional District seat: AP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Associated Press projects that Congressman Tom McClintock (R) and Mike Barkley (D) will advance to the general election for California's 5th Congressional District.
McClintock is seeking another two-year term in California's 5th Congressional District.
Barkley and McClintock last faced off in the 2022 general election for the district.
McClintock went on to defeat Barkley with 61% of the vote.
The district includes parts of Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and other counties.