Tornado touches down in Madera County, National Weather Service confirms

The National Weather Service Hanford confirms a tornado did touch down in Madera County Friday.

The National Weather Service Hanford confirms a tornado did touch down in Madera County Friday.

The National Weather Service Hanford confirms a tornado did touch down in Madera County Friday.

The National Weather Service Hanford confirms a tornado did touch down in Madera County Friday.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Weather Service Hanford confirms a tornado did touch down in Madera County Friday.

Viewers reported the tornado touched down at Berenda Elementary School in the Madera Acres area. Video shows the damage it left behind at the campus.

We're told parents received a text alert to pick up their children, while students were taken to the cafeteria for safety and advised to stay away from windows.

The National Weather Service Hanford confirms a tornado did touch down in Madera County Friday.

Earlier this evening, a Tornado Warning was issued in Madera County, Mariposa County and Merced County. The warning expired after 4:45 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says a storm survey will be conducted Saturday for the tornado.

The tornado comes amid Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings, which are in effect for the Sierra Nevada this weekend.