Flames break out at home in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked a house fire in the Tower District.

It happened on Roosevelt at Olive at about 3 am Wednesday.

Firefighters say two people live in the home, but only one was there when the flames broke out.

That person got out of the home without injuries, but then went back into the home in an attempt to save their two pets, who were killed.

Flames came close to a neighboring home, but crews were able to put the fire out before it spread.