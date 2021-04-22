Fresno city councilmember pushing for new park near Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new neighborhood park is expected to be developed near the Tower District in central Fresno.Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias is calling for the use of new funds provided by Measure P to create a new park where an old police substation once stood on Broadway and Elizabeth Streets.Arias says there have been multiple attempts to use the empty land in the past. It is currently designated as the site of a surplus project such as new homes.Now he says that plan is changing."I'm going to request the council revoke the surplus designation of this property and direct the city management to begin the development of the design and creation of a neighborhood park," Arias said.The council will have to approve the use of funds during tomorrow's meeting.If it passes, construction could begin as early as November.Residents in the community have wanted a park in the neighborhood for years. They already have design plans they would prefer.