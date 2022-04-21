Fresno City Council votes to move forward with city purchase of Tower Theatre

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
On Thursday, the council voted 4-3 to move forward with the sale that has caused much controversy.
Earlier this week, it was announced that the city was poised to purchase it in an attempt to end the battle over the future of a historic landmark.
For the past 15 months, there had been protests outside the theater aimed at Adventure Church, which was using the theater for services every Sunday.
The church had reached a deal to buy the property in late 2020, but protests began in January 2021.
