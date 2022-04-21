Fresno City Council votes to move forward with city purchase of Tower Theatre

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11120923" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The city of Fresno has won a court ruling to get access to the Tower Theatre for an inspection and appraisal.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10636006" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the first time, the city of Fresno is dipping a toe in the legal dispute over the fate of the Tower Theatre.

City of Fresno will buy Tower Theatre. https://t.co/stlzeOMvMz — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 21, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council has voted for the city to move forward with the purchase of the Tower Theatre.On Thursday, the council voted 4-3 to move forward with the sale that has caused much controversy.Earlier this week, it was announced that the city was poised to purchase it in an attempt to end the battle over the future of a historic landmark.For the past 15 months, there had been protests outside the theater aimed at Adventure Church, which was using the theater for services every Sunday.The church had reached a deal to buy the property in late 2020, but protests began in January 2021.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.