Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre after court allows sale

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tower Theatre's sale to Adventure Church is expected to close at the end of the month.But that didn't stop a crowd of people from gathering this weekend to continue their protests over the historic venue's sale.Many chanted while waving signs and flags at the corner of Wishon and Olive Avenues on Sunday.A group of counter-protesters was also present.The protests were held just days after a Fresno County judge denied a request by the Sequoia Brewing Company's owners to halt the sale of Adventure Church.Attorneys with Sequoia Brewing say they plan to appeal the decision.