Court allows sale of Fresno's Tower Theatre

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A court has allowed for the controversial sale of Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre.A Fresno County judge on Thursday denied a request by the owners of the Sequoia Brewing Company to halt the sale.Earlier this year, they had filed a lawsuit saying their lease agreement with the theatre's owners gives them the right to buy the property if it's up for sale.Sequoia Brewing Company accused Tower Theatre Properties of fraudulent concealment, for not notifying them of the potential sale to Adventure Church, claiming it's a violation of their right of first refusal to buy the venue.Sequoia also claimed Adventure Church knew about their right of first refusal and conspired to conceal the sale.It believes the church and the landlord had been negotiating since August.The judge rejected these claims, citing evidence provided by Tower Theatre Properties that it did give Sequoia Brewing notice of the pending sale and the option to buy it.The judge also pointed out that Sequoia Brewing's owners had not demonstrated that they had the ability to purchase the property before the sale, and the church had said it would be willing to sell part of the property to Sequoia Brewing after it gets ownership.