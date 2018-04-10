U.S. & WORLD

Tractor-trailer carrying kegs falls from freeway ramp

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

By
BENSALEM, Pa. --
An 18-wheeler carrying kegs exiting I-95 southbound lost control on an overpass and plunged onto the northbound lanes in Bensalem, Bucks County.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday between the Woodhaven Road Street Road exits.

Witnesses say the 18 wheeler was barreling down the Park and Ride exit ramp when the driver lost control of the vehicle.



The big rig careened clear over the concrete railing, plunging more than twenty feet onto the northbound lanes of I-95.

The only other vehicle involved was a car traveling north on the highway at the time, which slammed into the wreckage.

At first the trucker was able to walk away from the wreckage and was taken to the hospital for observation. But Action News has learned that the driver is now in critical but stable condition.

The person inside the car was not seriously injured.
EMBED More News Videos

Major tractor-trailer crash on I-95: Matt O'Donnell reports breaking news on 6abc at 9:50 a.m. on April 10, 2018.



Meanwhile, the work continues to cleanup the huge mess the crash left behind. Empty beer kegs from the tractor-trailer were scattered all over the highway.

State police had to shut down I-95 northbound for approximately two hours as cleanup crews got to work.

The big rig was all but destroyed, so once they moved the wreckage off the highway crews had to figure out how to get the pile of metal to the salvage yard.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Bensalem on April 10, 2018.


"We have a trailer that's broken in three or four different places," said Chuck Matthias from Rob's Automotive. "It's un-towable, so we'll have to cut it apart on scene here. But first we have to get it to a safe working place before we can do anything else."

The other factor that slowed down the cleanup effort was the cargo. That 18 wheeler was loaded with empty beer kegs, which despite being empty were still heavy.

I-95 northbound has since reopened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashaccidenttractor trailerI-95u.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News