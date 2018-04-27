MERCED COUNTY

CHP investigating after man hit and killed in Merced

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Merced. (KFSN)

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Merced. It happened about one Friday morning on Highway 99 at V Street.

Officials initially got a report of a man in the roadway acting erratically, then a short time later a woman called to report she had hit him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The traffic heading southbound had to be diverted for a little more than an hour.
