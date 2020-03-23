tree fall

Fallen tree blocks part of Fresno County roadway

Part of a tree fell just north of Fowler in Fresno County early Monday morning.

It happened just before 5 am.

A couple of lanes of Golden State Boulevard at Citron, between American and Clovis Avenues, are blocked by branches.

Crews are working on cutting up the branches to remove it from the road.

Officials did not say what caused the tree to fall, but winds and rain did move through the area.

Drivers who frequent the area should expect some delays.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfresno countyfowlerweathertree falltraffic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TREE FALL
40-foot tree topples over, lands on 2 people in San Francisco
Storm knocks down massive tree in Santa Clara: VIDEO
Teens nearly crushed by tree that crashed into their home
Tree crushes car as Hurricane Barry approaches Louisiana
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man threatening family members shot by Fresno police officers
Congressional rescue talks churn as COVID-19 crisis expands
Merced Co. reports first case of coronavirus
PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire
Madera County's first coronavirus case has recovered, officials say
Former Fresno State football star Travis Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Lowe's giving $25 million for coronavirus relief
Show More
Senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus
All Fresno County courts to shut down amid coronavirus crisis
Does coronavirus affect smell, taste? Here are the facts
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
Atwater Police investigating possible homicide
More TOP STORIES News