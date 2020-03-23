Fallen tree blocks part of Fresno County roadway

Part of a tree fell just north of Fowler in Fresno County early Monday morning.It happened just before 5 am.A couple of lanes of Golden State Boulevard at Citron, between American and Clovis Avenues, are blocked by branches.Crews are working on cutting up the branches to remove it from the road.Officials did not say what caused the tree to fall, but winds and rain did move through the area.Drivers who frequent the area should expect some delays.