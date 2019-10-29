traffic

Shooting investigation shuts down off-ramp on Hwy 99 in southwest Fresno

The Stanislaus Street off-ramp from Highway 99 in Fresno is currently closed.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting investigation closed the off-ramp to Stanislaus Street on southbound Highway 99 in Fresno for a short period of time.

California Highway Patrol officials say two men arrived at Community Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 p.m.

The victims told investigators the shooting happened on the off-ramp, prompting officers to search the area. They found several shell casings, but no suspects.

Both men, one 19 years old and the other in his 40s, suffered minor injuries. Officers say it unclear if the shooting was gang-related or if the men were the intended targets.

All lanes have since reopened.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfresnocrimeshootingfresnohighway 99traffic
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
Briceburg Fire: 5,563 acres, 100 percent contained
North Carolina's infamous 11-foot-8 'can opener' bridge to be raised
Part of Hwy 99 closes south of Fresno for high-speed rail construction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Day 2 in the dark: Mariposa Co. residents wait for power to be restored
Air quality warning issued for Central Valley
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
Two quakes of magnitudes 3.7 and 2.5 hit near Los Banos: USGS
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Freeway in Los Angeles, destroying homes
Missing Mississippi woman found after spelling out S-O-S with rocks, rangers say
Meet the People Whose Job It Is to Scare You to Death
Show More
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned forever
Police identify Selma homicide victim as 29-year-old man
LIST: School closures Monday due to PG&E power shutoffs
Kincade Fire doubles in size, forcing emergency evacuations in Santa Rosa
Investigation on after Tulare County deputy shoots, kills man
More TOP STORIES News