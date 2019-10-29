Shooting investigation shuts down off-ramp on Hwy 99 in southwest Fresno

All lanes are open and clear https://t.co/xV9lhGiQaQ — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) October 29, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting investigation closed the off-ramp to Stanislaus Street on southbound Highway 99 in Fresno for a short period of time.California Highway Patrol officials say two men arrived at Community Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 p.m.The victims told investigators the shooting happened on the off-ramp, prompting officers to search the area. They found several shell casings, but no suspects.Both men, one 19 years old and the other in his 40s, suffered minor injuries. Officers say it unclear if the shooting was gang-related or if the men were the intended targets.All lanes have since reopened.