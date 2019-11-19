Video: Truck slides toward 2 troopers helping stranded driver on side of icy highway

Two Illinois state troopers and a stranded driver narrowly missed being hit by a jackknifed truck.The troopers had stopped to help change a flat tire for the driver. They were all working on the side of an icy highway.On dash video, a truck can be seen losing control and barreling across the interstate.The two troopers and the stranded driver escaped uninjured. The driver of the truck was ticked for failing to slow down to avoid the crash.Officials said they hope the crash serves as a reminder for drivers to take it slow and move over for cars stopped on the shoulder.