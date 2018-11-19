TRAFFIC

Work continues on project to expand Veterans Boulevard in Northwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Work continues on project to expand Veterans Boulevard in Northwest Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A project designed to ease traffic tie-ups in Northwest Fresno continues to move forward with crews set to start moving dirt.

Veterans Boulevard hits a dead-end at Barstow but progress continues on a project to build a six-lane road which connects with Highway 99.

People who travel the Fig Garden loop are among those who've been waiting patiently for change.

"It's really the missing link in the Northwest Fresno transportation system. As growth continues to occur, this new interchange will really handle a lot of the traffic that right now is just excaberating conditions at d by Shaw and 99 and Herndon and 99," said Public Works Director Scott Mozier.

Construction work will soon turn to putting in storm drains and traffic lights.

The project is focused on extending Bullard from Carnegie onto Veterans Boulevard.

Next year work is expected to begin on Veterans as it moves over Highway 99, the railroad tracks and the High-Speed Rail line.

"We're building a new facility on mostly vacant land so we have a chance to put it in place without road closures in place elsewhere," said Mozier.

Funding has been secured for most of the $139 million needed to complete the project. $50 million came from Measure C funds. The rest came from developer fees, state and federal money.

Public Works Director Scott Mozier says the project is $9.1 million short but the city has applied for a federal grant in that amount through the Build Act.

Word on whether or not the federal government will make up the difference should come in late December or January.

The city hopes to finish the project in 2020.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficconstructiontrafficdrivingroad repairFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays on Pennsylvania highway
1 dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33
Hawk perched on car fowls up traffic on Manhattan street
Ice-T accused of toll evasion, arrested at George Washington Bridge
More traffic
TRAFFIC
Two key roads in Yosemite to shut down
Applegate overpass at Highway 99 opens after repairs
Drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays on Pennsylvania highway
Deer crashes through woman's windshield in NJ
More Traffic
Top Stories
"We're playing beer pong": New evidence from investigation into Clovis Unified vice principal death
Informants, cell phone searches led to arrest of Visalia narcotics officers
Poor air quality forcing businesses to implement measures to protect employees who work outside
Lung Cancer Screening: 15 Minutes to Save Your Life!
Fire Investigators: Deadly house fire in Tulare sparked by man trying to keep warm using hot coals
Consumer Watch: Guide to buying a TV on Black Friday
2 dead, including gunman; officer among those shot at a Chicago hospital
Two key roads in Yosemite to shut down
Show More
Applegate overpass at Highway 99 opens after repairs
Dozens of students and loved ones gather to remember 16-year-old hit and killed by big rig
Air quality remains unhealthy for entire Valley
UC Merced and Merced College cancel classes due to air quality
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
More News