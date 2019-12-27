travel

Alaska adding flight to San Diego, bigger plane to Seattle from Fresno in spring 2020

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More travelers will be able to fly to San Diego and Seattle out of Fresno through Alaska Airlines starting next spring.

If you're planning to travel to San Diego next year, the airline will add its fourth non-stop roundtrip flight out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport starting May 21.

The new flight will depart at 12:30 pm and arrive in San Diego at 1:44 pm, according to the airline's website. The return flight will leave San Diego at 2:30 pm and arrive in Fresno at 3:43 pm. The new mid-day flight will be operated by Alaska's regional affiliate, Horizon Air using a 76-seat Embraer 175 jet.

The airline will also increase its passenger capacity on its mid-day roundtrip between Seattle and Fresno by swapping out the current Embraer 175 jet for an Airbus A320 jet that seats just under 150 people. The larger aircraft will also begin operating on May 21.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresnosan diegoair traveltravelfresno yosemite international airportalaska airlinescalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
United's third-party app delivers couple's bags, missing items
American Airlines offering non-binary gender options during booking
How slow is too slow for the fast lane?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP escorting traffic over I-5 at Grapevine, SR 58 in Tehachapi; expect delays
Big rig driver found dead on I-5 identified as Madera man, CHP says
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
Man killed trying to save his daughters during California apartment fire
Texas deputy responds to home invasion, shoots father of resident
Show More
CA jails use kinder approach to solitary confinement
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
ESPN reporter diagnosed with rare disease before death
Central California Blood Center joins new partnership
'Hannah's Helpers' celebrate Christmas with hundreds of meals for patients, staff at CRMC
More TOP STORIES News