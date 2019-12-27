Alaska adding flight to San Diego, bigger plane to Seattle from Fresno in spring 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More travelers will be able to fly to San Diego and Seattle out of Fresno through Alaska Airlines starting next spring.
If you're planning to travel to San Diego next year, the airline will add its fourth non-stop roundtrip flight out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport starting May 21.
The new flight will depart at 12:30 pm and arrive in San Diego at 1:44 pm, according to the airline's website. The return flight will leave San Diego at 2:30 pm and arrive in Fresno at 3:43 pm. The new mid-day flight will be operated by Alaska's regional affiliate, Horizon Air using a 76-seat Embraer 175 jet.
The airline will also increase its passenger capacity on its mid-day roundtrip between Seattle and Fresno by swapping out the current Embraer 175 jet for an Airbus A320 jet that seats just under 150 people. The larger aircraft will also begin operating on May 21.
