AUTISM

Autism Tours

EMBED </>More Videos

For people with autism, traveling can bring challenges and few options.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Booking a trip and exploring new places is an exciting time for many.

But for people with autism traveling can bring challenges and few options.

One camp is changing the lives of people on the spectrum and opening their eyes to new adventures!

"I think one was Hawaii I remember."

Heyden Fenney has not always had the travel bug. Autism used to keep him stuck at home. But a program called frontier travel camp gave him his independence.

"We are a travel program for late teens and adults with people on the spectrum on the autism spectrum."

Scott Fineman created the camp because he loves seeing the world and felt everyone should have the opportunity.

"We've been to probably 30 countries between Europe and North America."

The camp which has been operating for 21 years- takes travelers from age 16 to adults in their 40's and 50's.

"We have a group between 25 and 30 people. Our staff ratio is 5 to 1."

Nurses, social workers, and speech pathologists are among the professional staff who keep encouraging their 'campers' to take on new adventures.

"National parks, hiking through Yosemite, Yellowstone, really getting them to be active."

Heyden wasn't always adventurous.

"Terrified of rain, terrified of big trees, buildings."

But Heyden's first trip at 18 changed everything!

"I cried when he left and he cried when he came home."(:03)

Heyden says the best thing about traveling is the new friends he makes.

"So I could eat with them and have a chat with them, it makes me happy."

His next port of call? A Caribbean cruise in January.

The average cost per week for these trips is $3,000. Heyden helps pay for his trips by selling artwork.

For more information on upcoming trips please visit their website here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelautismtraveltravel tips
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTISM
Valley medical center offering families alternative option to treat autism
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Texas child with autism pinned and handcuffed on camera
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
More autism
TRAVEL
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
More Travel
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News