Direct flights from Fresno to Chicago return for summer through United Airlines

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can now fly non-stop from Fresno to Chicago on United Airlines through the summer.The airline returned its seasonal daily flights Sunday between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.United first launched the seasonal route last summer.They brought it back after a positive response from Central Valley travelers.The airline is operating its Chicago route schedule to accommodate a one-day business trip or a stay for multiple days.